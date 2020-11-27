New Zealand beat West Indies in 1st T20 international

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AFP) — New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five wickets in a rain-affected first Twenty20 international at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday.

The Black Caps finished on 179-5 after being set a target of 176 in a match where the innings were reduced to 16 overs because of persistent showers.

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson was match of the match after claiming a career-best haul of 5-21.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was the stand-out performer for the tourists with an unbeaten 75 from 37 balls.

The next fixture in the three-match series is in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.