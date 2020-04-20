New curfew hours islandwide, mask wearing now mandatory

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has tightened curfew hours islandwide as the country tackles the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Holness said the new daily curfew hours will run from 6:00pm each day until 6:00am the following day. The new 12-hour daily curfew will commence on Wednesday, April 22 at 6:00 pm and run for 14 days.

The prime minister also ordered that work hours be restricted to 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and corner shops will be allowed to close at 5:00 pm. Holness said markets are to operate from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm except on Sundays when it will be closed.

He also said it is now mandatory for all Jamaicans to wear a mask in public spaces.

The announcement comes as the country recorded another 27 cases of the virus, pushing the total number of people infected to 223.



The spike in COVID-19 cases prompted a lockdown of St Catherine last Wednesday.