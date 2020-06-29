PM announces updated protocols for entry to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced updated protocols for the controlled re-entry of Jamaicans.

Come July 1, the Government will continue requiring COVID-19 testing for controlled entry, and all arriving passengers will continue to be subject to health screening and risk assessment on arrival at the ports of entry.

However, visitors to Jamaica from areas declared as high risk — Florida, New York, Arizona and Texas — must register on the visitjamaica website and will be required to upload a valid PCR test which must be no more than seven days old from the expected date of arrival.

The prime minister said approval for travel to Jamaica will be subject to the uploaded test. As of July 10, visitors from the declared high-risk areas will be required to present their PCR test on arrival.

Business travellers, who are visiting for less than 14 days, will be tested at the airport and follow established protocols for isolation until results are available. Those positive must be quarantined.

Jamaica reopened its borders to travellers on June 15.

Approximately 14,600 persons have arrived — 9,300 residents and 5,300 non-residents. An additional 15,000 have been approved to travel — 12,400 residents and 2,600 non-residents, Holness reported.