New standardised rates for building fees
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has announced new standardised rates for building fees charged by local authorities.
Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie, says the new regime incorporates three rates for all categories of work undertaken, which have been approved by local building authorities.
He was speaking during his 2019/20 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives yesterday.
The minister said the new regime comprises a standard rate of $90,000 per square metre, applicable to all construction categories, which will be reviewed every two years; a residential rate of .25 per cent of the estimated construction cost; and a commercial, institutional, industrial and resort rate of .5 per cent of the estimated construction cost.
“These residential and commercial rates are a 50 per cent reduction of the current rates in the building by-laws. We want to ensure regulatory efficiency, and ensure that the fees are manageable for homeowners and business people at every economic level, as they pursue their development objectives,” the minister said.
These revisions are consistent with the Government's decision to harmonise the development approvals process.
McKenzie advised the House that the standardised rates, which emerged from discussions between the ministry and local authorities dating back to last year, will improve the predictability of the development approvals application process, a critical International Monetary Fund (IMF) benchmark.
Additionally, he said they will streamline the local authorities' payment process of one per cent of the fees collected annually into the National Disaster Fund, as required by the Disaster Risk Management Act (Section 37b).
The minister further said that fees would also be revised to keep pace with “modern realities” and eliminate the prevailing situation where, contrary to building regulations, there are “substantial variations” in the sums charged by local authorities.
“These revised, standardised fees will give local authorities the financial muscle to increase technical staff, procure new technology and do the necessary research to ensure thorough validation of applications, and increase the numbers of approvals within 90 days,” he added.
“It is expected that by 2021, all local authorities will apply the same building fees to the same categories of building applications, islandwide,” McKenzie told the House.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy