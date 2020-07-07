New water supply schedule for sections of St Andrew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A new regulation schedule will take effect today in sections of St Andrew supplied by the National Water Commission's (NWC'S) White Marl facility, which is currently operating at reduced capacity due to mechanical challenges.
According to NWC, the mechanical issues have resulted in the extraction of one of its pumping units.
It said it is conducting an assessment of the damages to provide at a later date the expected restoration timeline.
In the interim, a new regulation schedule will be implemented to supply piped water to the impacted areas from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily, until the full resumption of operations at the facility.
The new regulation schedule will become effective this evening.
Impacted areas include Seaward, southeast sections of Molynes Road and all roads leading off — from Washington Boulevard towards Half Way Tree Road, Olympic Way, Waltham Park Road and all roads leading off and Bay Farm Road.
