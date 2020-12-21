No Christmas treat, tree lighting ceremony for Hanover this year

HANOVER, Jamaica — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Hanover Municipal Corporation to cancel it's annual Christmas treat and tree lighting ceremony and prohibit visitors to the Lucea Infirmary this year.

Mayor of Lucea, Sheridan Samuels said, "…special emphasis has been placed on Westmoreland and Hanover because we are at a serious community spread of the virus right now".

The mayor told a recent Hanover Municipal Corporation monthly general meeting that the tree will be lit Monday evening without a ceremony.

As it relates to the annual Christmas treat for children and adults, the mayor stressed that this will not take place this year.

"There will be no treat for kids and the elderly because we are doing this to avoid public gathering," stated the mayor, who pointed to the Disaster Risk Management Act. "So, we are not going to have that because as I told you… if you look on that chart there, you will see red down West [of Jamaica]."

On the other hand, the mayor noted that while Christmas dinner will be allowed for the residents and staff of the Lucea Infirmary this year, individuals and organisations will not be allowed on the property to cook.

However, he said organisations and individuals who wish to give to the infirmary for Christmas, may still do so.

"So, normally at Christmas time, persons would come in to give. They give in different forms. Sometimes [they] want to come in and cook and so on. The cooking will not take place but you can prepare the food and bring it," stated Mayor Samuels.

Pointing to restrictions that prohibit visitors from entering the compound, the mayor outlined: "…whatever you have to give, you will have to leave it at the entrance at the security area. And, before you even leave it, you have to go through the protocols the same way. You will have to take your temperature before you do that".

Besides, the mayor noted that despite the restrictions, loved ones will be able to communicate with the residents of the infirmary. He said instruments will be set up to facilitate WhatsApp video communication.

Anthony Lewis