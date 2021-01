No endorsement of schools' indemnity letters – education ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says it has taken note of a report in the media over the weekend that some schooladministrators were asking parents and guardians to sign waiversindemnifying the institutions in the event their child or ward contracts theCOVID-19 while attending face-to-face classes.



The ministry said it has not endorsed this action by schools and has not issuedany advisory that this should be done.



The ministry is also reminding principals to follow the guidelines of the Ministryof Health and Wellness and the Disaster Risk Management protocols incommunicating with parents and students in response to suspected orconfirmed COVID-19 cases.