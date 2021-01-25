No endorsement of schools' indemnity letters – education ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says it has taken note of a report in the media over the weekend that some school administrators were asking parents and guardians to sign waivers indemnifying the institutions in the event their child or ward contracts the COVID-19 while attending face-to-face classes.



The ministry said it has not endorsed this action by schools and has not issued any advisory that this should be done.



The ministry is also reminding principals to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Disaster Risk Management protocols in communicating with parents and students in response to suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.