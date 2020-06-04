No new COVID-19 cases, seven more people recover

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says there have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

This means that the total number of confirmed cases in Jamaica remains at 591.

Two of the patients remain in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the health minister, in a virtual press conference a short while ago, reported that recoveries have moved to 368 with seven more cases. This puts the island's recovery rate at 62.3 per cent.