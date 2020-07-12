No new COVID-19 cases, 5 more recoveries

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of health and Wellness has reported that no new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the island within the past 24 hours, while five more patients have recovered and have been released from hospital.

The total number of patients recovered and released now stands at 620.

The island's cumulative case count remains at 758.

Jamaica has 240 imported cases while 236 cases are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 are related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and seven are under investigation.

There are currently 108 or 14.2 per cent active cases under observation, while 20 cases have been repatriated to their countries of origin.