No new COVID cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded today in Jamaica.

The total confirmed cases, therefore remain at 605.

At the same time, two more patients have recovered and have been released from care, bringing the total recoveries to 407, which reflects a 67.2 per cent recovery rate.

The island has 104 imported cases, 218 contacts of confirmed cases and 27 local transmissions not epidemiologically linked. A total of 236 cases are linked to a call centre in Portmore, St Catherine and 20 cases are under investigation.