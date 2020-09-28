Norman Horne not contesting PNP presidential election

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senator Norman Horne says he will not be vying for presidency of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) in the November 7 internal elections.

Horne, who had expressed an interest in the presidency just over a week ago, in a statement today, expressed that the election date "makes for too short a period for any new aspirant to establish a robust constituency organisation to be successful at the polls".

The date was announced at yesterday's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston.

Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding are the two early front runners for the presidency of the party.

Party sources anticipate that the field could grow larger in the days leading up to the presidential elections, with possible contenders being Damion Crawford, Phillip Paulwell, Julian Robinson and Mikael Phillips.

The presidential contest has been set in motion by the resignation of Dr Phillips who took responsibility for the party's 14-49 seat loss in the general election.

Read Horne's statement in full

I want to thank the people in the constituencies and across the regions who have been calling for me to contest in the People's National Party Presidential Race.



Their support aside, the election date of November 7, 2020, makes for too short a period for any new aspirant to establish a robust constituency organisation to be successful at the polls and this is especially so given the COVID-19 restrictions. This date is only beneficial to those who have been campaigning for leadership over an extended period. In the last six months, my focus has been on supporting the Party for the General Elections and not on organising for an internal contest. Furthermore, in light of the imminent Local Government Elections, I believe that at this point the Party should direct our resources and energies to assist the councillor cohort in every way possible in order give them a fighting chance.



Today, the People's National Party needs a RESET; Restore, Energise, Stabilise, Empower and Transform.



UNITY

We don't always have the same opinions; in fact, the PNP is better when we are open to different ways of thinking. We know what the Party stands for at its core and we need to come together for those principles. How will we do that? We need a leader who can mobilise us to heal the rifts, and shift our focus from individuals, camps and cliques towards the big-tent MOVEMENT we have always been and which we need to be again. United, we are UNBEATABLE.



DEDICATION

Think about it: what we do in the next 35 days will impact the Party for generations to come. The work starts now. We need a leader who understands what's at stake and is committed to being selfless for the cause. Our new leader must want what's best for the Party rather than what's best for themselves. We must demand a leader whose ego is FOR THE PARTY; whose ambition is FOR THE PARTY. As we face this moment, our new leader must be someone who will fight for positive change and deliver the goodness, justice and camaraderie that will lift the Party to higher performance for the benefit of all Jamaicans. Organisations need both managers and leaders, but our Party, and indeed Jamaica, does not need a misplaced manager, acting as aleader. Real leadership inspires people towards a vision, while a manager works towards goals.



The Party needs a visionary leader.



TRANSFORMATION

As one Comrade said, “Tings nuh normal nuh more.” So how are we going to meet that challenge? We need a leader who has the ideas and experience to transform the Party into something even greater than we have been before. Real leadership can break down assumptions, prevent reasonably foreseeable difficulties from occurring and chart a better course. Show us someone who can find the solutions for the hard problems and inspire the action we need to win. That is what we need now. The Party needs a transformative leader.



We must put aside egos, personalities, longstanding feuds and the fractious divisions created by the “RISE UNITED” and the “ONE PNP” factions. It is time for the Party to heal. It is time to Reset – Restore Energise, Stabilise, Empower and Transform. I will focus all of my energy in support of this process.



The movement is greater than the individual. We must set our sights firmly on winning for Jamaica!



