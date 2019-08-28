O-Wrap: Fire ravages care home... Dirk Harrison leaves Integrity Commission... Gary Welsh transferred
KINGSTON, Jamaica — In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today.
1. Over 50 residents of Good Shepherd Home displaced by fire
Fire on Fleet Street in downtown Kingston last night displaced 56 mentally ill and physically challenged adult males who were housed at the Good Shepherd Home on the nearby Tower Street.
2. NWA making final preparations for start of the new school year
The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has ramped up a number of activities in the Corporate Area and St Catherine in preparation for the start of the new school year, which begins next Monday.
3. Dorian upgraded to hurricane as it barrels toward Puerto Rico
Tropical storm Dorian was upgraded Wednesday to a hurricane as it barreled toward Puerto Rico, meteorologists said.
4. Cops seize uncustomed goods worth $50m in downtown Kingston
The Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch today seized approximately $50 million worth of uncustomed goods during an operation at several stores in downtown, Kingston. The police warned that uncustomed goods often contain harmful substances and can be detrimental to human health.
5. Dirk Harrison walks away from Integrity Commission
Former Contractor General Dirk Harrison is to end his stormy relationship with the Integrity Commission on September 1.
6. Mosquito fogging conducted at 552 schools
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday disclosed that 552 have been inspected for mosquito breeding sites and fogged ahead of the start of the new academic year in September.
7. Students, staff at Edna Manley College protest treatment of principal
Staff members and students at the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts gathered at the entrance of the institution's Arthur Wint Drive campus earlier today to protest the treatment of Principal Dr Nicholeen De-Grasse Johnson, who has come under scrutiny since allegations of sexual harassment against a male lecturer became public in May.
8. Dermatology Department at KPH/NCH gets US$3000 grant
The Dermatology Department at Kingston Public/National Chest Hospitals has received a US$3000 grant from the International Dermatological Societies/International Foundation for Dermatology (ILDS/IFD) through its association with the Caribbean Dermatology Association.
9. ACP Gary Welsh transferred from traffic branch
Assistant Commissioner of Police Bishop Dr Gary Welsh was yesterday replaced as head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) following his announcement of number of new traffic measures, which the Jamaica Constabulary Force subsequently rebutted.
10. UK PM triggers outrage with parliament suspension
Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced the suspension of parliament in the final weeks before Britain's EU departure date, enraging anti-Brexit MPs.
