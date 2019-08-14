O-Wrap: Traffic cams coming… CSEC math grades down, english improves… Mikael Phillips says sorry

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. Gov't to partner with private sector on video technology for traffic surveillance

Cabinet has given approval for a framework to engage the private sector in partnership for the implementation of a programme of advanced video enforcement technology, to improve road safety through changed driver behaviour.

2. Clarendon Health Department being relocated

The Clarendon Health Department (CHD) is being moved from the May Pen Hospital compound to a new location in the parish. Latoya Laylor Brown, public relations officer at Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), told OBSERVER ONLINE that the move is to facilitate additional bed spaces at the hospital.

3. Accounts set up for donations to help Jamaica National Children's Home

The Jamaica Methodist District Office is advising that cash donations to help in the restoration of the Jamaica National Children's Home may be lodged to any of four accounts in Jamaican and foreign currency at JN Bank.

4. CSEC math passes down, english language improves

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education says there has been a decline in passes in mathematics and an improvement in english language passes in the May/June sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exam.

5. 2,000lbs of ganja, boat and petrol seized in Clarendon operation

The police are reporting the seizure of more than 2,000 pounds of ganja, a boat which was transporting it and two plastic drums containing petrol in Salt River, Clarendon on Monday.

6. NWA closes Spanish Town Road in vicinity of Three Miles Bridge

A section of Spanish Town Road heading towards the Three Miles Bridges from the direction of downtown Kingston has been closed for two days to facilitate the reconstruction of the roadway between Bell Road and the intersection.

7. Liguanea Avenue to be closed for bridge replacement

The National Works Agency (NWA) says a section of Liguanea Avenue in Barbican, St Andrew will soon be closed to facilitate works to replace a defective concrete bridge located along the roadway.

8. Mikael Phillips apologises for speech at Manchester NW conference

Member of Parliament (MP) for Manchester North West Mikael Phillips has apologised for remarks he made at the public session of his constituency conference on Saturday.

9. Bahamas criminalises release of gas balloons amid plastic ban

The Bahamas government has released the Environmental Protection (Control of Plastic Pollution) Bill, 2019 that would apart from prohibiting the import, distribution, manufacturing, possession and sale of single-use plastic bags and food containers, also make it illegal to release balloons into the air.

10. Gang leaders in St Kitts hand over guns to authorities

The St Kitts-Nevis government says it is encouraged by the decision by gang members to voluntarily hand over as many as 30 illegal weapons adding that the move augurs well for the peace and security in the twin island Federation.