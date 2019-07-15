O-Wrap: Two more freed in gang trial… Inflation falls... England beat Sunshine Girls

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories today:

1. Uchence Wilson trial: Two more accused gangsters freed

Two men who were on trial for allegedly being a part of the Uchence Wilson Gang were freed this morning when the case resumed in the Home Circuit Court.

2. OUR to publish decision on NWC rate increase in September

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is to publish its decision on the National Water Commission's (NWC's) 2019-2021 tariff application at the end of September.

3. Murders decline in Hanover and Westmoreland, increase in St James

The police are reporting that since the implementation of the state of public emergency (SOE) in Western Jamaica on April 30, there has been a reduction in murders in Hanover and Westmoreland but an increase in murders in St James.

4. Inflation drops by 0.1% for June

Jamaica's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of June fell by 0.1 per cent, according to figures released today by the Statistical institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

5. New World Bank envoy lauds Jamaica's economic performance

Newly appointed World Bank representative for Jamaica and Guyana, Ozan Sevimli, has lauded Jamaica on its sterling economic performance noting that "Jamaica is on the move".

6. Jackson says SOEs losing effectiveness, demands crime plan

Opposition Spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, says the use of states of emergency (SOEs) in sections of the island is no longer effective and is calling on the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, to disclose plans to tackle murders across the country.

7. Former governor of Barbados central bank wants US dollar to replace C'bean currencies

The former governor of the Central Bank of Barbados, (CBB), Dr DeLisle Worrell is urging regional countries to seriously consider using the United States dollar as their national currency, after initially arguing that Caribbean currencies served a crucial purpose when they were first introduced, but they have now become a nuisance in today's digitised world.

8. Sunshine Girls face elimination after loss to England

The Jamaica Sunshine Girls went down 48-56 to England Roses in the Netball World Cup Group G match on Monday. Defeat means Jamaica, who have not missed a World Cup semi-final since 1995, have no chance of a podium finish, barring a miracle in other group matches.

9. Under-40 supporters flock Bunting's campaign launch

In the estimation of Opposition Spokesman on education and Kingston Central Member of Parliament Ronald Thwaites, the average age of the supporters Sunday night was under 40 years old.

10. Hunger on the rise worldwide as 821 million affected, says UN

More than 821 million people suffered from hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition worldwide last year, the United Nations reported Monday — the third year in a row that the number has risen.