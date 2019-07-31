O-Wrap: Major ganja, cocaine busts… Kellier denies gov't credit card… Two cops guilty of corruption

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. Truck transporting 1,300lbs of ganja crashes during police chase; 4 arrested

Four people were yesterday arrested following a police chase during which the occupants of a truck, which was transporting 1,300 pounds of ganja, opened gunfire at lawmen before their vehicle crashed into three others in Westmoreland.

2. $4.5 billion worth of cocaine seized in St Thomas

The police have seized nearly 1,200kgs of cocaine, worth more than $4.5 billion (US$35 million), about 60 miles south east of Morant Point in St Thomas.

3. Malahoo Forte says both Gov't and Opposition responsible for SOE extensions

Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte says that extensions of the states of emergency (SOE) voted by Parliament, have to be owned by both sides of Gordon House.

4. Phillips says Govt's failure to control crime led to PNP summit

Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, says his People's National Party's (PNP) decision to host a summit on crime in Kingston, was due to the failure of Government's efforts to reduce murders.

5. Education ministry to save $9 million annually on electricity bill

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be saving more than $9 million annually on its electricity bill, from a $136-million energy efficiency project.

6. Robberies frustrate business owner

More than 40 employees at Stresscon Jamaica Limited in St Andrew may have to seek alternative ways to earn an income in the coming weeks after thieves broke into the plant twice in less than a week and stole manufacturing equipment valued at millions of dollars.

7. PNP's Kellier denies receiving gov't credit card

People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament, Derrick Kellier, who formerly served as minister of labour and social security and minister of agriculture, is refuting claims that he was issued an individual government funded credit card during his tenure as agriculture minister.

8. 4,000 students to benefit from literacy and numeracy interventions

Some 4,000 students from 17 primary schools across the island will benefit from initiatives to boost literacy and numeracy under the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Youth Education and Recreation Cycle 3 Project.

9. Two cops found guilty of corruption

Two police officers, who were accused of soliciting $100,000 from a man to prevent charges against him, have been found guilty of breaching the Corruption Prevention Act (2000).

10. Bird hunting season opens August 17

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) has announced that The 2019 Game Bird Shooting Season will open on Saturday, August 17 and close on Sunday, September 22.