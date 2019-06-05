O-Wrap: Boyz demand better treatment... PetroCaribe, Consolidate Fund merger approved... 83 schools get healthy lifestyle award

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Militant Reggae Boyz demand better treatment from JFF

Jamaica's Reggae Boyz were restive on Tuesday evening and appeared militant in taking the governing Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) to task as they vented their frustrations with what they deemed “unsatisfactory terms and conditions, remuneration” and a wide range of other matters as they head into the Concacaf Gold Cup.

2. US doctor charged with killing 25 patients

A doctor in the US state of Ohio was charged Wednesday with the murders of 25 critically-ill hospital patients for allegedly administering lethal doses of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl to hasten their deaths.

3. Residents removing zinc fences in Gregory Park

The community of Gregory Park, in St Catherine, is undergoing a zinc fence removal exercise, in addition to the general beautification of the area.

4. NCB still working to fix issues with salary accounts

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says it is still working to resolve issues created by technical problems, which recently prevented a number of customers from accessing their salaries.

5. House approves merging PetroCaribe Fund into Consolidated Fund

The House of Representatives yesterday approved a bill amending the Petroleum Act to integrate the functions of the PetroCaribe Development Fund (PDF) into Central Government.

6. PM pays respects as Seaga's body lies-in-state

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, led mourners in paying respects to the late former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) headquarters in St Andrew today, where the body is lying-in-state.

7. We need better communication regarding Cockpit Country, JET tells Govt

The Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), while acknowledging Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague's declaration in Parliament yesterday regarding protection of the Cockpit Country, is concerned that there isn't adequate communication from the government.

8. UNDP appoints new Resident Representative for Jamaica

The United Nations Development Programme in Jamaica (UNDP) has appointed Denise E Antonio, an American citizen and native of the West African country, Liberia, as the new Resident Representative for Jamaica.

9. Sangster airport fastest growing in Caribbean – Montague

Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, says that the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay is now the fastest growing facility of its kind in the region.

10. 83 schools awarded for implementing healthy lifestyle initiatives

Eighty-three schools across the island have been rewarded for their efforts in executing the five components of the Ministry of Health and Wellness 'Promoting Healthy Lifestyles in Schools' initiative.