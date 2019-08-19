O-Wrap: Byles takes over at BOJ… Cops nab 6 suspected bike robbers... Rape accused held in SOE

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Richard Byles takes over as BOJ Governor

Richard Byles entered the offices of the Bank of Jamaica at exactly 8:00 am today to start his tenure as Governor of the Bank of Jamaica. Byles replaces Bryan Wynter to become the 12th Governor of the Central Bank.

2. Jamaica seeks to extend sports cooperation with China

The Government of Jamaica says preliminary discussions to extend the largest bilateral sports cooperation agreement with China have been favourable. The three-year programme, dubbed the Jamaica-China Technical Cooperation Programme, is in its second year.

3. Terrelonge urges adults to desist from corporal punishment

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge, is imploring adults to desist from using corporal punishment as a means of discipline.

4. Raymond Pryce endorses Phillips in PNP presidential race

Former People's National Party (PNP) Deputy General Secretary and former St Elizabeth North Eastern Member of Parliament, Raymond Pryce, has endorsed Dr Peter Phillips to continue as leader of the PNP beyond the September 7 presidential runoff.

5. Six suspected bike robbers nabbed in St Andrew

The police have nabbed six males believed to be involved in a spate of robberies on motorcycles in St Andrew.The suspects, three of whom the lawmen said are juveniles, were picked up by lawmen in three separate incidents – on Old Hope Road, Half Way Tree Road and New Kingston in St Andrew.

6. American man caught with drugs at Sangster Int'l

An American man who attempted to smuggle cocaine outside of the island on Saturday was held at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

7. Hundreds of traffic cams installed islandwide — Montague

Hundreds of cameras have been installed across the island by the Government, in keeping with the proposed electronic surveillance system to help reduce traffic violations.

8. 29-y-o rape accused held in Westmoreland SOE

A 29-year-old man, suspected of being involved in several instances of sexual crimes in Westmoreland, has been charged with abduction and rape following his arrest during the ongoing state of emergency in the parish.

9. New York police officer sacked over choking death of black man

A US police officer was sacked Monday for putting a black man in a banned chokehold just before his death five years ago in a case that fuelled nationwide protests.

10. UK to end EU free movement immediately after Brexit

Britain said Monday it will immediately end freedom of movement for people from the European Union after Brexit on October 31, in a policy shift under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.