O-Wrap: Integrity Commission chairman quits… Triple murder in Temple Hall… Chang wants 40% more cops

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:

1. Chairman of the Integrity Commission Justice Karl Harrison quits

Former Court of Appeal judge, Justice Karl Harrison, has resigned as chairman of the Integrity Commission. He confirmed the whispers that have been circulating since late last week in an interview with Nationwide News Network earlier today.

2. Chang pleased with Corporate Area traffic flow

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has expressed satisfaction with the movement of traffic in the Corporate Area as the new school year got off to a start this morning.

3. Inflows at Mona plant decline, water supply to customers affected

The National Water Commission is advising that there has been a significant drop in the volume of inflows to the Mona Treatment Plant in St Andrew, which has further affected already low production levels from the plant.

4. India beat West Indies by 257 runs, win Test series 2-0

India bowled West Indies out for 210 in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday to win the second Test by 257 runs and complete a sweep of the two-match series.

5. Three shot dead in Temple Hall, St Andrew

Three men were shot dead, while two other people were shot and injured on Sunday afternoon in Temple Hall, St Andrew.

6. National School Leaving Certificate being introduced this academic year

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is to introduce a National School Leaving Certificate Programme (NSLC) this academic year.

7. Caribbean urged to 'break-up' with single use plastics

The Global Environment Facility-funded Integrating Water, Land and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States (GEF IWEco) project has launched a video urging Caribbean people to “break-up” with single use plastics.

8. Chang pushes for big jump in size of police force

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang desires to increase the number of police personnel in the constabulary by 40 per cent over the next three years.

9. At least five confirmed dead in storm-hit Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian is confirmed to have killed at least five persons in the Abaco Islands, Bahamas officials said Monday as they announced the start of rescue operations in the storm-ravaged zone.

10. Browne says new UWI campus 'defining moment' in Antigua and Barbuda's history

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has described the establishment of the fourth campus of the University of the West Indies (UW) in Antigua as a “defining moment in Antigua and Barbuda's history”.