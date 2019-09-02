O-Wrap: Integrity Commission chairman quits… Triple murder in Temple Hall… Chang wants 40% more cops
In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top ten stories for today:
1. Chairman of the Integrity Commission Justice Karl Harrison quits
Former Court of Appeal judge, Justice Karl Harrison, has resigned as chairman of the Integrity Commission. He confirmed the whispers that have been circulating since late last week in an interview with Nationwide News Network earlier today.
2. Chang pleased with Corporate Area traffic flow
Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has expressed satisfaction with the movement of traffic in the Corporate Area as the new school year got off to a start this morning.
3. Inflows at Mona plant decline, water supply to customers affected
The National Water Commission is advising that there has been a significant drop in the volume of inflows to the Mona Treatment Plant in St Andrew, which has further affected already low production levels from the plant.
4. India beat West Indies by 257 runs, win Test series 2-0
India bowled West Indies out for 210 in Kingston, Jamaica, on Monday to win the second Test by 257 runs and complete a sweep of the two-match series.
5. Three shot dead in Temple Hall, St Andrew
Three men were shot dead, while two other people were shot and injured on Sunday afternoon in Temple Hall, St Andrew.
6. National School Leaving Certificate being introduced this academic year
The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is to introduce a National School Leaving Certificate Programme (NSLC) this academic year.
7. Caribbean urged to 'break-up' with single use plastics
The Global Environment Facility-funded Integrating Water, Land and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States (GEF IWEco) project has launched a video urging Caribbean people to “break-up” with single use plastics.
8. Chang pushes for big jump in size of police force
Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang desires to increase the number of police personnel in the constabulary by 40 per cent over the next three years.
9. At least five confirmed dead in storm-hit Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian is confirmed to have killed at least five persons in the Abaco Islands, Bahamas officials said Monday as they announced the start of rescue operations in the storm-ravaged zone.
10. Browne says new UWI campus 'defining moment' in Antigua and Barbuda's history
Prime Minister Gaston Browne has described the establishment of the fourth campus of the University of the West Indies (UW) in Antigua as a “defining moment in Antigua and Barbuda's history”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy