ONLINE READER'S COMMENT: Congrats West Indies!
Respected Sir,
Kudos to Jason Holder's boys for registering an emphatic and determined win over England in the first Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton on the hosts' soil. It was the first ever international cricket match played amidst COVID-19 pandemic that is still shaking the entire world. The heroes of the winning side Kraigg Brathwaite, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, architect to overcome the crucial situation Jermaine Blackwood and skipper Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel for the splendid spells deserve hearty congratulations. The cricket lovers now expect the touring side with a high morale and restrained mind will take on the hosts once again at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Yours faithfully,
Anil R Torne, (Pune, India)
