OUR to publish decision on NWC rate increase in September

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is to publish its decision on the National Water Commission's (NWC's) 2019-2021 tariff application at the end of September.

NWC had submitted its application on October 2 last year, proposing, among other changes, a 23 per cent average increase in revenues for water charges and a 38 per cent average increase in revenues for sewerage charges.

However, the OUR, in a release today, indicated that the completion of the review of the application was delayed by its request for the commission to provide more information to help inform its determination.

Additionally, the utilities regulator said whilst preparing to publish its decision this month, the NWC in late June asked to submit a further proposal to specifically address over the medium to long term, infrastructural deficiencies which have contributed to disruptions in service and inefficiencies in its operations.

“The OUR took the view that the NWC's request was reasonable, particularly because of the ongoing issues, such as improvements to the road network in the Corporate Area, which have severely impacted the delivery of water to NWC's customers.”

The OUR said in allowing the NWC to submit its proposal, it reinforced its position that taking steps to improve the supply of water to affected customers is the current priority.