O-Wrap: Deadly Dyke Road crash…Teen accused of brutal attack on 6-y-o… July hottest month globally

In case you missed it, here are OBSERVER ONLINE's top 10 stories for today:

1. Two killed, several injured in Dyke Road crash



A taxi operator and a female were killed, while several other people were injured in a motor vehicle collision in the vicinity of Wisynco on Dyke Road in St Catherine this morning.

2. G2K writes political ombudsman over Waite's 'disgraceful' comments

Stephen Edwards, President of Generation 2000, the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party, has written to Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown, complaining about what he described as "disgraceful and demeaning"comments made by the People's National Party's (PNP) Basil Waite.

3. Gov't pushing for pension plan regulations to be in place early 2020

Regulatory amendments, aimed at strengthening the legislative framework to safeguard the assets of pension plans, are expected to be in place by early next year.

4. Another El Paso victim dies; death toll at 22

Two more victims of the mass shooting at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas, died Monday at a hospital, raising the death toll for the attack to 22.

5. Teenager accused of cruel attack on six-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy is now in the care of the state, accused of an act which has sent shock waves through the quiet community of White Horses in St Thomas. Police sources say the 16-year-old is believed to have attacked, and sexually assaulted a six-year-old before stabbing him and cutting his penis.

6. Man arrested in Manchester gun find

One man was taken into police custody on Sunday following the seizure of a .38 revolver and 12 rounds of ammunition at a house on Green Street, Knockpatrick in Manchester.

7. MoBay entertainer returns to court Sept on indecent language charge

ST James entertainer Robert Lee Young, otherwise called 'Changa Changa', is to return to court on Friday, September 27 to answer to charges of resisting arrest and indecent language.

8. Trump condemn' white supremacy after US mass shootings

US President Donald Trump on Monday told a nation mourning the death of 31 people in two weekend mass shootings that he rejected racism and white supremacist ideology, moving to blunt criticism that his anti-immigrant rhetoric fuels violence.

9. July 2019 hottest month globally ever recorded — EU

July 2019 was the hottest month across the globe ever recorded, according to data released Monday by the European Union's satellite-based Earth observation network.

10. Jamaican on ganja charges in St Vincent granted bail

A High Court judge has offered a Jamaican man charged with possession of more than 30 pounds of marijuana, EC$20,000 (US$7,400) bail after the Serious Offences Court had earlier denied his application for bail.