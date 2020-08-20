Observer promotes COVID-19 precautions for General Elections

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Observer Limited has launched its '#OnYourMask, Get Set, VOTE' campaign to encourage the observance of COVID-19 safety protocols — including wearing masks, correct sanitising practices and social distancing — in the countdown to the General Election on Thursday, September 3.

The company found the campaign necessary to counter the increasing cases of the coronavirus in the nation at a time when gatherings would be more likely amid election activities, increasing the risk of the virus' spread.

“We felt it was a necessary message to be pushed especially at this time with the rapid increase in our COVID-19 numbers and the imminent effect it will have on our country if these cases continue to rise at the current rate, said Natalie Chin, head of advertising, marketing and communications at Jamaica Observer Limited.

“As a media entity we felt it was our responsibility to assist with pushing a very strong message to the public about playing its part and protecting themselves, and others, by wearing their masks,” Chin said.

“Our #OnYOurMask, Get Set, VOTE slogan was borne out of a collaborative effort, with the major consensus of the persons involved being the safety of voters as a major focus of the upcoming elections.

"Everyone must play their part to ensure the country remains open where people are safe, businesses can continue to operate to sustain their staff and to ensure our healthcare system is not strained with COVID-19 cases post-election,” she continued.

As #JamaicaDecides in the race towards General Elections 2020, Jamaica Observer Limited will be bringing “The Issues, The Candidates and The Outcomes” to Jamaicans at home and abroad via all our media and social platforms.