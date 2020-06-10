Shahine Robinson accorded official funeral

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson, who died on May 29 after a battle with cancer, has been accorded an official funeral by the Government.

The date of the service is to be announced later.

Cabinet has also approved a period of mourning from Wednesday, June 10 to Tuesday, June 16.

Robinson's body is to lie in state (closed casket) on three days at the following locations:

St Ann Parish Church, St Ann's Bay on Thursday, June 11 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

St John's Anglican Church Hall, Ocho Rios, St Ann on Friday, June 12 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Jamaica Labour Party Headquarters at Belmont Road on Tuesday, June 16 from 10:00am to 3:00pm

The public will be allowed to pay their respects by filing past the casket during the stated period of 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. People are being asked to wear their mask and adhere to the social distancing protocol.

A condolence book will be available at each location for people to sign their tribute.

Robinson, who was also Member of Parliament for St Ann North Eastern, was born and raised in Claremont, St Ann, and attended Immaculate Conception High School in Kingston.

She went on to graduate from Miami Dade College with an associate degree in marketing and public relations. She was married and had a daughter.

Robinson was 66 years old.