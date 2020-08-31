UPDATE: Ombudsman says office reachable by phone, social media

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown, who announced today that her office is temporarily closed for cleaning and sanitisation following her positive COVID-19 test, says contact can still be made with her office via telephone and social media.

Parchment Brown stated that her office gets support with investigations and agreed interventions across the island by 20 Jamaica Constabulary Force liaison officers.

She said, as well, that in spite of the closure, the office can be reached at the following: