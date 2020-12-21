One dead, two wounded in brazen St James shooting

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A brazen shooting in Norwood Garden, St James Sunday night has left 25-year-old Oniel Stephenson aka 'Baller' dead and two other men suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police reports, about 4:10 pm, Stephenson and a relative were seated at a neighbour's gate when a white Nissan Tiida motorcar drove up and three men alighted from it with handguns.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting Stephenson in his back. The neighbour ran and escaped unhurt. Stephenson later succumbed to his injury at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

The police report further stated that the three gunmen proceeded further up the street and again opened fire on a group of people, hitting two other men before escaping from the community in the vehicle.

The wounded men have been admitted to the hospital in stable conditions.

The Montego Bay CIB is investigating.

Onomé Sido