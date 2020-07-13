One new COVID-19 case, 8 recoveries in past 24 hours
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded one new COVID-19 case and eight more recoveries in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
This brings to 759 the total number of positive cases and 628 the total number of recoveries.
The newly confirmed case is a 69 year-old woman of a Kingston and St Andrew address who came into the island via a flight from the United States.
There are now 241 imported cases; 236 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; and seven under investigation.
Some 427 or 56 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 332 or 44 per cent are males, who range in age from two months to 87 years.
Of the 759 confirmed cases to date, in addition to the 628 confirmed recoveries, 20 were repatriated and 10 people have died.
There are currently 101 active cases under observation, with no cases either moderately or critically ill at this time.
