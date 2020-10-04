One shot dead, two injured in Kingston 10

KINGSTON, Jamaica —Three people were shot, one fatally, by unknown assailants on Glebeville Avenue, Kingston 10 this morning.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Raheem Sinclair, otherwise called 'LJ', a labourer of Red Hills Road, Kingston 10.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that Sinclair, a woman and another man, were among a group standing on the roadway about 11:20 am, when armed men exited a motorcar and opened gunfire hitting them multiple times.

They were taken to hospital where, Sinclair was pronounced dead and the other two were admitted for treatment. The woman is considered serious but stable.

Investigations are ongoing.