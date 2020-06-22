One suspect held in Kingston murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The St Andrew South police have charged one suspect in connection with the death of 40-year-old Rohan Thompson of Anderson Road, Kingston 5.
Thompson was reportedly shot several times by armed men about 11:00 pm on Wednesday, April 15
The police said investigations identified 26-year-old Ricardo Walker, otherwise called 'Crocs', also of Anderson Road, as a suspect and he was arrested during an operation in the area.
Walker was charged on Monday, June 15 with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.
His court date is being finalised.
The police said other suspects are currently being sought in connection with the crime.
