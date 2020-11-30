Outrage in Haiti over spike in kidnappings
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AFP) — Staff at multiple Haitian healthcare facilities went on strike Monday to protest the kidnapping of an intern, part of widespread public outrage at a recent increase in abductions on the island.
Hans David Telemaque was kidnapped early Saturday morning in a street near the State University of Haiti Hospital (HUEH), in Port-au-Prince. He was freed Sunday evening following a ransom payment of an unknown amount, local media reported.
"When you leave your home, you have doubts about whether you're going to return. Mothers, fathers, spouses, parents... We all live in daily and constant anxiety," said Bead Charlemagne Charlorin, an HUEH intern who joined the protests Monday in the streets of Port-au-Prince.
In solidarity with the demonstration by interns at the island nation's main hospital, multiple healthcare facilities suspended all non-urgent care activities Monday.
"Every day, at least four cases of kidnapping followed by demands for ransom are recorded. Some parents, they're very rare, talk about it. The majority are content to pay the ransom for their child, for their relative, to get them back," said Marie Rosy August Ducena, of the National Human Rights Network.
Furthermore, residents of the Haitian capital share an atmosphere of panic as members of the police force have been accused of being involved in acts of kidnapping.
"Several victims have actually said they were approached by police officers, abducted in Haitian national police vehicles," Ducena said.
"We believe it is up to the inspector general of the national police to intervene, investigate and punish all police officers who are involved at one level or another in the perpetration of these acts," she said.
Contacted Monday by phone, the spokesman for Haiti's national police declined to answer AFP's questions.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy