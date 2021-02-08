Over 100 arrests for electricity theft since last year — JPS

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says 10 people have been arrested since the start of the year for electricity theft.

The company also disclosed that 92 arrests were made last year for the same offence. Of these, 67 took place in the parishes Kingston and St Andrew, with 10 from St Catherine.

JPS said it continues to fight against theft using several methods, ranging from the more obvious removal of illegal wires, to the use of smart devices to detect concealed theft.

It revealed that its teams also conducted 81,623 account audits over the period January to December last year and discovered 8,430 irregularities.

In addition to these measures, the power company said it has also been carrying out a number of social intervention initiatives, through its Community Renewal Programme, to help educate and empower people to receive legal supply.

This programme is active in a number of communities in the Corporate Area, St Catherine and St James.

JPS said it will continue to use more innovative approaches which include advanced technology. Customers are also able to assist in the fight for fairness, by reporting theft through the recently launched MyJPS mobile app.