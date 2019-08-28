UPDATE: Over 50 residents of Good Shepherd Home displaced by fire
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fire on Fleet Street in downtown Kingston last night displaced 56 mentally ill and physically challenged adult males who were housed at the Good Shepherd Home on the nearby Tower Street.
One resident at the facility sustained burns and is currently being treated at the Kingston Public Hospital.
The other residents who occupied the home, which is operated by Missionaries of the Poor, have been relocated to the Faith Centre on Law Street.
The fire, which began shortly after 9:00 pm on Fleet Street, also destroyed several houses along the roadway.
The cause of the fire and the value of property lost have not yet been ascertained.
