PAHO joins campaign, concert for response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says it will be involved in a project aimed at raising funds for the development of tests, treatments and vaccines against the coronavirus (COVID-19), and to guarantee their equitable access to everyone, everywhere.

The project is being undertaken by Global Citizen under its “United for Our Future campaign”.

PAHO said the campaign will also focus on mitigating the impact of the pandemic on people living in poverty and getting the world back on track towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). PAHO said a major concert will be held on Saturday, June 27, “to provide governments, corporate leaders and philanthropists with a platform to make their commitments towards the fair distribution of tools and treatments for COVID-19.”

“The initiative is the next step in a marathon effort to strengthen global health systems and support the vital work of organizations such as PAHO and the World Health Organization (WHO) Solidarity Fund for Response to COVID-19, along with other United Nations institutions and agencies,” the statement said.

As a regional implementing partner, PAHO said it will be eligible to receive funds from government donors, businesses, philanthropic organisations, and the general public.

PAHO said it is providing “critical leadership and leading regional efforts” to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The health organisation said it is supporting countries “to save lives, slow the spread of the disease and protect the most vulnerable people, including health workers.”

Through well-established mechanisms, PAHO said it also facilitates the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) and essential medical supplies.

The concert on June 27 will be aired by numerous broadcasters on various continents, and streamed on platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Yahoo, Apple, Twitch and others, PAHO said.

It said “Unite for our Future” campaign was launched last month under the patronage of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The campaign, also supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, focuses on addressing the pandemic's impact on the most vulnerable and seeks to build back communities and economies with freedom and justice for all, PAHO said.

“We are glad to join this important campaign to draw attention to the action needed to help the most vulnerable populations face the very difficult challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said PAHO director, Dr Carissa F Etienne.

“The funds we receive through this initiative will allow PAHO to continue supporting our countries in their response to the pandemic, especially for the most affected people in the region of the Americas, including indigenous populations and vulnerable families in densely packed cities,” she said.