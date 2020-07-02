PAHO launches new site for donations to its COVID-19 Response Fund
WASHINGTON, United States — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is seeking to mobilise new resources for its work on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Americas with a new online portal where donations can be made directly to the PAHO COVID-19 Response Fund.
The Region of the Americas is currently the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now spread to all 54 countries and territories in the hemisphere, with some 5.2 million cases and almost 250,000 deaths reported to date.
PAHO, in a statement yesterday, said it is working around the clock with countries and territories of the Americas to respond to this health crisis.
The new DONATE NOW page enables members of the public to contribute directly to PAHO's COVID-19 Response Fund.
The entity said donations to Fund will be used to:
- Provide essential supplies, including personal protective equipment, to frontline health workers.
- Detect, monitor, and slow the spread of COVID-19 by supporting surveillance, testing, contact tracing, and laboratory capacity in countries and territories.
- Help countries and territories prepare their health systems to cope with the rapid rise and resurgence of COVID-19 cases while maintaining other essential health services.
- Share the latest scientific knowledge, epidemiological data, and technical guidance with governments, health care professionals, and communities to guide public health actions.
- Support research and facilitate participation of countries in genome sequencing and clinical trials of new medicines.
Mobilisation of resources is a key part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2020, PAHO launched an initial US$95 million appeal to support and scale up public health preparedness and response efforts in Latin America and the Caribbean up to August 2020.
However, it is now estimated that US$200 million is needed to support pandemic preparedness and response February until December 2020.
So far, PAHO has received US$66.6 million in donor contributions and firm pledges.
Since COVID-19 arrived in the Americas, PAHO’s regional and country emergency response teams have been providing direct support to ministries of health and other national leaders in key public health areas.
Specific support focuses on coordination in countries, risk communication and community engagement, surveillance and rapid response, points of entry, laboratory capacity, infection prevention and control, clinical management, logistics, maintaining essential health services, and research and development.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy