PAHO updates list of 'Priority Medical Devices' to help C'bean countries
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) says it has published the updated version of the list of Priority Medical Devices for the first level of care that aims to help countries in the Region of the Americas, including the Caribbean, prioritise critical devices and respond effectively to the main health issues faced by their population.
On Wednesday, PAHO said that the devices range from clothing and personal protective equipment for health workers, to instruments, supplies, solutions, reagents, medical gasses and furniture.
It also includes medical equipment, such as infant scales, stethoscopes and vital signs monitors.
The list now includes supplementary lists for dental care, laboratory practices and diagnostic imaging, according to the various treatments offered by primary health care centres and depending on the organisation of services in each country.
The total number of medical devices on the list now reaches 337; of which 208 belong to the core list, 69 in the module for dental care, 30 in the module for diagnostic imaging, and 30 for the laboratory practices module, PAHO said.
“This list serves as a reference for country health authorities to select devices according to the needs of their populations,” said Analía Porrás, PAHO's Head of the Medicines and Health Technologies Unit.
“The list also aims to promote the rational use of these technologies in order to ensure the efficient use of resources,” she added.
The list was prepared based on a review of the WHO clinical practice guidelines on communicable and non-communicable diseases, nutrition, child health, mental health, women's health, maternal and reproductive health, and patient safety, among others.
It was then validated by multidisciplinary teams in the field and at primary health care centres in Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica and Paraguay, PAHO said.
“The list continues its validation process in order to find out more about the extent to which it corresponds to the medical devices available in primary health care centres in the region,” it said.
