PATH gets $40m boost from UNICEF

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has received $40m from UNICEF Jamaica to help some of the country's most vulnerable households cope with the crippling impact of COVID-19.



The ministry said the funding will cover cash transfer payments via the Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH) and will benefit approximately 2,700 families with children with disabilities, as well as pregnant and lactating women.



This financial boost is part of a partnership agreement forged between the MLSS and UNICEF, to support socio-economic needs and strengthen shock responsive social protection strategies for households struggling with the economic fallout from COVID-19. The two agencies on Wednesday signed an extension of that agreement to continue the partnership until the end of 2020.



Under the agreement, 1,000 families with disabilities who are registered with the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), PATH and the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP) are to receive care packages.



Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda welcomed the grant and continued partnership with UNICEF Jamaica, saying: “This grant could not have come at a better time. It will be used to provide additional support to some of the most vulnerable Jamaicans who have been facing hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic”.



For her part, Mariko Kagoshima, UNICEF Jamaica Country Representative noted that the crisis is having a devastating effect on many Jamaican families who were already facing economic hardships.



“UNICEF's collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, will help these families with additional resources to better provide for their children in the extremely challenging economic situation they are currently experiencing,” she said.



UNICEF's support to the MLSS is made possible through funding provided by the United Nations (UN) COVID-19 Response and Recovery Multi-Partner Trust Fund.



This UN inter-agency finance mechanism was created to support low- and middle- income programme countries in overcoming the health and development crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.







