PICA implements contingeny plans after immigration officers take industrial action

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- The Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) says it has implemented a number of contingency mechanisms to ensure continued operations at all major ports of entry in the wake of the current industrial action by some immigration officers.



PICA, in a statement this afternoon, sought to assure that every effort is being made to minimise any inconvenience that may result.



The agency said it has enacted the following measures:



• All ports of entry have been outfitted with fully operational Automated Border Control Systems (Kiosks);

• All locations are manned and arrangements are being put in place to ensure that ports are manned during this time.

• All relevant stakeholders (airlines and travel entities) have been advised about the situation.



PICA also said it has made every effort to resolve the industrial action and has met with the National Workers Union (NWU) as well as the staff and has kept all parties informed of the situation.



The impasse is in relation to a ruling by the Industrial Disputes Tribunal that immigration officers at Sangster International Airport should be paid the same special allowance as their counterparts at Norman Manley International Airport.



PICA stated that it has sought the assistance of the Ministry of Finance and Planning (MOFP), and a meeting was held with the MOFP, PICA and the union, on Friday August 2nd 2019, where they confirmed that a general salary review is currently being done for all ministries, department and agencies within the Government.



According to PICA, the MOFP has advised that the salary review, will be completed by December 2019 for implementation in April 2020. As such, all ministries, departments and agencies are obliged to await the findings of that review process.





