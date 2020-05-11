PM announces new COVID-19 curfew hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced adjustments to the islandwide curfew, which is in place to restrict movement as part of measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) .

Holness, who was speaking at a digital press conference at Jamaica House, said that as of Wednesday, May 13, the curfew will begin at 8:00 pm and end 5:00 am the following day. This will continue until the morning of Sunday, May 24.

However, for the Labour Day period, the prime minister tightened the curfew, imposing a 3:00 pm start time on Sunday, May 24. It will end 8:00 am on Monday, May 25 with the next cycle commencing at 3:00 pm the same day and ending Tuesday, May 26 at 5:00 am.

From May 26 until May 31, the prime minister said the new curfew hours will begin at 9:00pm and end 5:00am the next day.

Public transport operators are allowed an hour before the curfew starts and after it ends to facilitate the pick-up and drop-off of passengers.

