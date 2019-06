PM pays respects as Seaga's body lies-in-state

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, led mourners in paying respects to the late former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga at the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) headquarters in St Andrew today, where the body is lying-in-state.

Holness arrived at the Belmont Road location at about 10:00 am, where he was greeted by Seaga's widow, Carla.

He signed the condolence book before viewing the closed casket draped in the national flag, while soldiers stood guard.

Accompanying the prime minister were Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange; and Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague.

Former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding, was also present.

On June 7, Seaga's body will travel to the Montego Bay Civic Centre in St James, where it will lie-in-state from 9:00 am to mid-day; and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the St John's Anglican Church in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Members of the public will also be able to pay their respects at the Tivoli Gardens Community Centre, where the body of the late former prime minister will lie-in-state from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on June 10, and on June 19 at the National Arena in Kingston beginning at 10:00 am.

The public will be allowed to file past the casket at each location.

On June 19, both Houses of Parliament will sit in a joint session, starting at 2:00 pm as a tribute to the former legislator.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, June 23 at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, which has,in the past, been the venue of state funerals and memorial services for prominent public figures, including former Prime Minister Michael Manley in March 1997.

During this period of mourning, Jamaican flags are being flown at half-mast in Jamaica and overseas, leading up to his burial at theNational Heroes' Park.

Condolence books have already been opened at the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Jamaica's missions overseas.

Seaga died on his 89thbirthday on May 28, in a hospital in Florida.

JIS