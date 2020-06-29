COVID-19 curfew hours relaxed, public gatherings move to 20
KINGSTON, Jamaica — As of July 1, daily curfews will begin at 11:00 pm and run until 5:00am the following day.
This is in effect until July 31.
The additional hour is among a list of revised COVID-19 management measures that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced at a virtual press conference being hosted from the Office of the Prime Minister.
The curfew, which the Government imposed as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19, previously started at 10:00 pm each night.
Public transport operators are allowed one hour travel time before the beginning of curfew to make their first pick up and one hour after their last drop off. No passengers should be in the vehicle during this time.
Meanwhile, up to 20 people will be allowed to gather from July 1. All persons in the gatherings must practice social distancing, and must always wear masks. This will remain in effect until July 14.
Markets will be allowed to open Mondays to Saturdays from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm (closed on Sundays), zoos will be opened from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and parks from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm. The new opening hours will remain effect until July 14.
