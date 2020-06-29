82 COVID cases in June signifies success of controlled re-entry — PM
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country has recorded 82 cases of COVID-19 for the entire month of June, which the Government says is below its projections and which signifies the success of the controlled re-entry programmes to date.
A total of 698 cases of the disease have been recorded here since the outbreak began, the most recent two being recorded today.
The infection number for June represents a rate of 0.7 per cent, "well below what has been projected, which was 2.5 per cent" according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness who is currently speaking at a virtual press conference hosted from his office.
Holness said the 2.5 per cent infection rate would have brought the total number of cases to 851.
"We can declare today that our controlled re-entry programme from June 1-15 and our controlled entry programme from June 15-June 30 has so far been a success," Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said.
"It means we have managed to bring in Jamaicans and visitors safely during the month of June," he adds.
Holness warns however, that the lower than expected numbers do not mean "we're out of the woods or that we should become complacent" and urged the observing of physical distancing and hygiene protocols.
The country reopened its borders to international travellers this month.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy