82 COVID cases in June signifies success of controlled re-entry — PM

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The country has recorded 82 cases of COVID-19 for the entire month of June, which the Government says is below its projections and which signifies the success of the controlled re-entry programmes to date.

A total of 698 cases of the disease have been recorded here since the outbreak began, the most recent two being recorded today.

The infection number for June represents a rate of 0.7 per cent, "well below what has been projected, which was 2.5 per cent" according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness who is currently speaking at a virtual press conference hosted from his office.

Holness said the 2.5 per cent infection rate would have brought the total number of cases to 851.

"We can declare today that our controlled re-entry programme from June 1-15 and our controlled entry programme from June 15-June 30 has so far been a success," Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said.

"It means we have managed to bring in Jamaicans and visitors safely during the month of June," he adds.

Holness warns however, that the lower than expected numbers do not mean "we're out of the woods or that we should become complacent" and urged the observing of physical distancing and hygiene protocols.

The country reopened its borders to international travellers this month.