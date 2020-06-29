McKenzie mulls changes to opening of beaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie could announce changes to the opening of beaches and rivers when he addresses Parliament on Wednesday.

The minister said as much in a brief address at the Office of the Prime Minister a short while ago.

The changes, he said, are to address what he described as indiscipline among beach and river-goers in general who ignore the COVID-19 health protocols of physical distancing and mask wearing.

"Tonight I want to make a final appeal (to observe the rules) so that on Wednesday when I address the matter fulsome in the parliament i will be in a better mood... to advise of the steps that will be taken," said McKenzie.