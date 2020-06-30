PM to begin discussions on reopening entertainment sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to begin discussions on the reopening of the entertainment industry soon.

The prime minister, during a virtual press conference from Jamaica House yesterday evening, said the Government will begin reviewing measures in relation to the sector at the next COVID-19 management meeting this Friday.

“This is not an invitation to inundate. We wouldn't be able to examine all the proposals but we will be looking seriously at the industry to see how we can see to it's reopening in a safe way for everyone,” he said.

Acknowledging that the move will take some time, Holness stated: “I'm not here telling you next week or the week after but at least we will start the process”.

Event promoters have been in recent weeks calling for a phased-reopening of the sector, noting that the Government has lost some J$26 billion due to the closure, based on data collected through the local municipalities and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

They suggested that the Government reopens the sector in three phases in line with established COVID-19 preventative measures (wearing masks, hand washing/ sanitisation and physical distancing).

In the first phase, only outdoor events in specified zones would be allowed, then the number of patrons could be increased in phase two. Then, based on the success of the first two phases, phase three would see larger events being allowed towards the end of the year.