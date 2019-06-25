PNP questions outbreak of dengue after death of 9-y-o

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party Shadow Minister of Health, Dr Dayton Campbell is calling on the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton to “immediately” tell the nation if there is a another dengue outbreak in Jamaica, which would be the second such to have occurred within the year.

Dr Campbell's call comes in the wake of what he said is the death of a nine-year-old child from dengue fever at the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny.

According to Campbell, he has also been reliably informed that the paediatric ward at the Cornwall Regional Hospital is “full and overflowing with suspected cases of the fever”.

“It is in the best interest of the nation that the minister does not delay confirmation of the presence of another dengue outbreak to the nation because it has already claimed one life,” Campbell said.

Campbell is urging Tufton to immediately update the nation as to the status of dengue, as this new cluster of cases shows eleven confirmed incidents.

“Parents, vulnerable groups and the nation at large need to know if there is an outbreak so they can take the necessary steps to save lives by responding appropriately to early symptoms,” he said.

This cluster of dengue cases, Dr Campbell noted, could be the first sign of a second such outbreak in a year, bringing into question the effectiveness of the eradication programme of the ministry.

“While we know that the host mosquito is the domestic Aedes Egypti, and that people have a role to play in its eradication if the ministry had a sustained eradication and education programme it would go a far way in stemming the frequency of these outbreaks,” Campbell argued.