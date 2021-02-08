PNP shocked at sudden passing of Justice Harrison

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is expressing condolences at the passing of retired Judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison, who passed away suddenly.

Senator Donna Scott-Mottley, Opposition spokesperson on justice and gender affairs, said Justice Harrison was a distinguished son of the soil who has made a significant contribution to jurisprudence in Jamaica and in the region.

“He was not only erudite and learned, he was kind, thoughtful and patient with Counsel. He constantly emphasised the need for fairness and justice. His was a life dedicated to service and he was undoubtedly a Judge of the highest calibre,” she said in a statement from the party.

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding is also saddened at his passing, and remembers him as a man of great honour and a fine judicial intellect.

After he retired as a President of the Court of Appeal in Jamaica, Justice Harrison was eagerly sought after elsewhere in the region, and for the last eight years he has presided, with distinction, over the still ongoing trial of former Turks and Caicos Premier Michael Misick and others, the PNP recalled.

The party extended its deepest sympathies to his family, as the nation and the legal fraternity in particular mourns his passing.