PNP supporters injured in Mandeville crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Several supporters of the People's National Party (PNP) were rushed to hospital following an accident along the Winston Jones Highway in Manchester, this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports are that shortly after 3:00 pm, the driver of a sedan motorcar transporting the PNP supporters lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tractor trailer in the vicinity of Marshall's Pen.

The occupants of the car were rushed to hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Kasey Williams