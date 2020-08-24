UPDATE: Papine to Gordon Town main road reopened

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The main road between Papine and Gordon Town in St Andrew has been reopened to single lane traffic.

The roadway had been blocked late yesterday following a landslide in the vicinity of Dam Head.

The island is being impacted by Tropical Storm Laura as it moves along Cuba's southern coast. The storm is blamed for the deaths of at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica this morning issued a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of all parishes, effective until 8:00 pm today.