Parliament to resume normal operations after COVID-19 sanitisation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Houses of Parliament at Gordon House will resume regular operations on Tuesday, following a deep-cleaning exercise undertaken after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Parliament is assuring the public that it is adhering to the procedures issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness under such circumstances.

The Houses of Parliament also urges members of the public to follow the ministry's guidelines and to take all necessary precautions to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus.