Party permits to be prohibited — Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Permits for parties or amusement events will be prohibited for the next two weeks, says Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

He said permits that have already been issued will be cancelled and the payment refunded. The measure is being imposed as part of the Government's efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)

“It is easier said than done to have events that are compliant with protocols and in fact, when the contact tracing is done you are seeing that many persons, even high profile persons, who are affected, you could trace right back to entertainment,” Holness said.

The prime minister's announcement came as Jamaica recorded another 83 cases of COVID-19, pushing the country's tally to 1, 612.

Among the new cases is Usain Bolt, who celebrated his 34th birthday at a party on Friday.