People in quarantine, including those with COVID-19, allowed to vote

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government has given approval for people in quarantine, even those positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), to vote in the general election, with adherence to strict protocols.

According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, people required to remain in quarantine, other than those who are required to remain in isolation from others, may leave quarantine once to vote, during the hours of 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on September 3 or during the hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on an earlier date if eligible to do so, and shall immediately after voting return to quarantine.

In addition to wearing a mask over the nose and mouth, they are required to observer protocols of the polling station and maintain physical distancing.

They must also travel to the polling station in a private vehicle with windows open and the air conditioning switched off. The driver and other passengers should also wear a mask at all times.

Similarly, people required to remain in quarantine in isolation from others, may leave quarantine once for the purpose of voting during the hours of 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on September 3, or during the hours of 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on an earlier date if eligible to do so and shall immediately after voting return to quarantine in isolation from other persons.

They are also required to notify the Ministry of Health and Wellness prior to leaving quarantine and wear a mask fitted to cover the nose and mouth, a face shield, gloves and a disposable gown.

Transportation to the polling station must be private with only a driver present in the vehicle, among other requirements outlined by the Government.

The announcement comes as more than 45,000 election day workers, police officers and military personnel prepare to vote today.



A total of 31,084 election day workers, 11,512 police officers, and 4,181 soldiers are expected to cast their vote between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm.



The Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) has said voting will take place islandwide in 169 locations for the election day workers and 28 locations for the police and military.

See full statement below:

Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 11) (Amendment) (#4) Order 2020 - Protocols for Voting in the 2020 General Election

The Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) (No. 11) (Amendment) (No. 4) Order, 2020 has been gazetted to provide for the following protocols for persons voting in the upcoming general election.

1. All persons voting in the general election on September 3, 2020, or on an earlier date if eligible to do so, shall comply with the following requirements at a polling station:

(a) Wear a mask fitted to cover the nose and mouth, except as may otherwise be required by an election officer for the purposes of identification;

(b) Submit to a temperature check before entering the polling station;

(c) Wash or sanitise the hands upon entering the polling station, and at such other times while at the polling station as may be directed by an election officer; and

(d) Maintain social distancing of 6 feet from other persons.

2. Persons who have attained the age of 75 years or more may leave the abode or place of residence for the purpose of voting in the general election on September 3, 2020 or on an earlier date if eligible to vote on such earlier date.

3. Persons who are required to remain in quarantine, other than persons who are required to remain in quarantine in isolation from other persons, may leave quarantine once, during the hours of 7:00 am to 5:00 pm for the purpose of voting in the general election on September 3, 2020, or during the hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on an earlier date if eligible to do so, and shall immediately after voting return to quarantine. In addition, they are required to comply with the following requirements:

(a) Travel only to and from a polling station in private transportation in which –

(i) the driver and all passengers at all times while in the transportation each wear a mask fitted to cover their nose and mouth; and

(ii) the windows remain open and the air conditioning is switched off;

(b) Maintain the maximum practicable social distance from other persons in the

transportation;

(c) Comply with all the protocols at the polling station in 1. above; and

(d) If the person develops any symptoms of the SARS – CoV-2 (Coronavirus COVID-19), or any flu-like or respiratory symptoms, immediately so inform an election officer at the polling station.

4. Persons who are required to remain in quarantine, in isolation from other persons, may leave quarantine once, for the purpose of voting during the hours of 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm in the general election on September 3, 2020, or during the hours of 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm on an earlier date if eligible to do so and shall immediately after voting return to quarantine in isolation from other persons. In addition, they are required to comply with the following requirements:

(a) Before leaving quarantine, notify the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683), 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, or 876-542-6006;

(b) Except as otherwise directed by an election officer, for the duration of the time when the person is out of quarantine, wear a mask fitted to cover the nose and mouth, a face shield, gloves and a disposable gown;

(c) As far as is reasonably practicable, for the duration of the time when the person is out of quarantine, maintain social distancing of 6 feet from other persons;

(d) Travel only to and from a polling station in private transportation in which –

(i) there are no other persons except for the driver, who shall wear a mask fitted to cover the driver's nose and mouth; and

(ii) the windows remain open and the air conditioning is switched off;

(e) Wash or sanitise the hands before leaving the place of quarantine and before and after entering the transportation;

(f) Maintain the maximum practicable social distance from the driver in the transportation; and

(g) Comply with all the protocols at the polling station in 1. above.