Permit required for fireworks, reminds JCF
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reminding citizens that the staging of fireworks is illegal without a permit.
“As it relates to the use of fireworks or firecrackers, it is against the law unless a permit is granted and no permits will be granted for large-scale fireworks this year [based on entertainment restrictions, in light of the coronavirus pandemic],” Head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gary McKenzie, told JIS News.
SSP McKenzie noted that the possession of firecrackers, more commonly called 'clappers', is illegal and if persons are found with them they can be prosecuted for the offence.
Under the law, an import permit is required to bring pyrotechnic items such as firecrackers and fireworks into the island, and persons trading these goods must have this licence.
He explained that the activating, discharging or throwing of firecrackers in public spaces is illegal under Section 3 of the Towns and Communities Act.
“Firecrackers are not toys and can pose serious safety risks, so their usage must be regulated by the JCF,” SSP McKenzie said.
He shared that permits for fireworks are usually granted by the JCF, in collaboration with the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), the health department and the municipal corporation.
